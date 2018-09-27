BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The American Indian tribe that’s led opposition to the Dakota Access oil pipeline has formally pledged support for protests against pipeline projects in four states.

The Standing Rock Sioux Council this month in unanimous votes approved resolutions supporting efforts by other tribes to oppose the Enbridge Line 3 project in Minnesota, the Keystone XL pipeline in Montana and South Dakota, and the Bayou Bridge pipeline in Louisiana.

The resolutions don’t come with any promise of money or other aid but are a payback of sorts for other tribes’ support of Standing Rock’s struggle against Dakota Access.

Standing Rock led protests in 2016 and 2017 against that pipeline, and thousands of people traveled to protest camps just outside the reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border to support the tribe.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)