Filed Under:Pipeline Protest, Standing Rock, Standing Rock Sioux
After weeks of protest and sometimes violent clashes with police, supporters the standing rock Sioux tribe celebrated the army corps of engineers decision to reroute the Dakota Access oil pipeline. Click here for the story. (credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The American Indian tribe that’s led opposition to the Dakota Access oil pipeline has formally pledged support for protests against pipeline projects in four states.

The Standing Rock Sioux Council this month in unanimous votes approved resolutions supporting efforts by other tribes to oppose the Enbridge Line 3 project in Minnesota, the Keystone XL pipeline in Montana and South Dakota, and the Bayou Bridge pipeline in Louisiana.

The resolutions don’t come with any promise of money or other aid but are a payback of sorts for other tribes’ support of Standing Rock’s struggle against Dakota Access.

Standing Rock led protests in 2016 and 2017 against that pipeline, and thousands of people traveled to protest camps just outside the reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border to support the tribe.

