Cannon Falls, Severe Weather
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (WCCO) – A volunteer cleanup day in Cannon Falls has been set for Saturday in the wake of severe storm damage.

Last week, Cannon Falls was hit by a major storm that downed trees, scattered debris, destroyed gravestones in some of the oldest cemeteries and left many reeling from the damage the weather produced.

Cleanup will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. Volunteers should arrive at the park and ride lot at 621 Main Street West to check in for the cleanup. Children under 18 must be with an adult volunteer.

Volunteers should dress for Saturday weather and bring gloves, eye protection, ear protection, a rake for gathering smaller items, and a water bottle.

The Salvation Army will provide lunch for checked-in volunteers.

For more information on volunteer specifics, visit the Cannon Falls Police Department Facebook page.

