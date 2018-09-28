BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police have located a vehicle described in a possible abduction case in Bemidji that was reported Wednesday night, and authorities say the investigation indicates an abduction did not occur.

A juvenile witness told police he saw a four-door black Jeep approach a female walking on the side of the street in the area of 26th Street Northwest and Calihan Avenue, and a passenger in the backseat pulled her into the vehicle before driving away.

Police say they located the vehicle described in the case and spoke with the vehicle owner, as well as several others in the area at the time the reported incident occurred. A female who had been in the area at the time who was wearing similar clothing as described by the witness has been identified and located.

Bemidji police say they do not believe any danger to the public exists.