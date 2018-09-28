MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota has a new partnership that could affect how you get your healthcare. The University is joining forces with Fairview Health Services.

Minnesota has a well known destination medical center the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and Friday’s action by University regents intends to cement another. One regent called this agreement “transformational” and “historic.”

The partnership between the University, its physicians and Fairview will expand into the future, co-branded under the moniker of M Health Fairview.

The six-year agreement will pass millions more into the medical school and help restore a national reputation for being a leading research and teaching hospital. But it’s also aiming to better serve patients, by streamlining access to the university’s deep specialty medicine.

Fairview’s financial support expands from about $38 million to close to $100 million by 2023.

The agreement pairs the university with Fairview’s 11 hospitals and 56 primary care clinics, forming a single share delivery system that will launch Jan. 1.

We can expect branding changes by sometime in the second quarter.