MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Woodbury police officer is being hospitalized after his squad car was rear ended by a tow truck early Friday morning.

According to Woodbury officials, the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 494 at Tamarack Road. The officer was off the road on the median shoulder when a tow truck towing a vehicle struck the squad from behind.

The officer was then taken to Regions Hospital where he’s being treated for significant injuries.

It’s not yet known what caused the driver to strike the squad car.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash. Alcohol is not a factor in the crash.