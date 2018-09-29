MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is recovering after being shot in the buttocks a few block south of downtown Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 1900 block of Park Avenue just after midnight after the city’s Shot Spotter system detected gunfire in the area.

Officer arrived at the scene to find the gunshot victim, who they rendered aid to until EMT’s arrived.

The victim was taken to Hennepin Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a handgun was recovered at the scene, but the suspect had fled before they arrived. The investigation is on-going.