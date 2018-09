Man Acquitted In Pregnant Woman's Slaying In North DakotaA North Dakota man was acquitted Friday of helping to kill a pregnant neighbor by tightening a rope around the woman's neck after his girlfriend cut the baby from her womb.

Family Of Man Killed In Cub Foods Fight Speaks OutThe family of a man stabbed and killed outside a Minneapolis grocery store is sharing their story.

Woodbury Officer Suffers Significant Injuries After Squad Rear-Ended By Tow TruckA Woodbury police officer is being hospitalized after his squad car was rear ended by a tow truck early Friday morning.

Keith Ellison Abuse Claims Taking Center Stage In Attorney General RaceAs the nation focuses on allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, a #MeToo claim continues to be a major focus in the race for Minnesota's attorney general.

Lawmaker Calls For Change In Wake Of Officer Joe Parise’s DeathA Minnesota lawmaker is making moves at the capitol in the name of safety for corrections officers across the state. It comes after Oak Park Heights Corrections Officer Joe Parise died of a medical emergency on Monday. He had responded to help a different officer injured in an attack by an inmate.

After Sweep Of White Sox In Doubleheader, Is This Joe Mauer's Farewell?As Joe Mauer drove to the ballpark for a doubleheader to begin the last series of the season for the Minnesota Twins, the finality of the weekend dawned on him a little deeper than usual.

NWS: 15 Tornadoes Hit Minnesota On Sept. 20The National Weather Service says there were a record number of September tornadoes that struck southern Minnesota last Thursday.

Mpls. Police: Officer Fires Round At Armed Person, No One HurtMinneapolis police say no one was hurt after an officer opened fire on an suspect who they said was armed.

VA Center Created To Help Veterans Exposed To Burn PitsAmie Muller died last year. Her story and others like it prompted lawmakers to demand the VA research the health effects associated with burn pits.

Forest Lake Football Player Shows Dedication, HeartVincent Dimitrov is on the mend from an injury, still at practice -- a senior who stands 4 feet 6 inches tall. He was born with a condition.