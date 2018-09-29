  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Security, Valleyfair, Valleyscare

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) – Shakopee police say Valleyfair will have more officers patrolling the grounds this weekend after the park was evacuated when fights broke out last Saturday.

Shakopee police will now have four officers at Valleyfair from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., which is up two officers from last weekend. One officer will patrol the premises from when the park opens at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the other officers arrive.

Police said there were no reported injuries from the Sept. 22 incident, which involved several altercations that prompted the evacuation of the park. It was opening weekend for ValleySCARE. Three individuals were cited for minor offenses because of the incident.

Police also say Valleyfair is planning to add more security for the rest of the fall season in addition to the Shakopee officers. Two security companies are being employed, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.