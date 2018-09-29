SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) – Shakopee police say Valleyfair will have more officers patrolling the grounds this weekend after the park was evacuated when fights broke out last Saturday.

Shakopee police will now have four officers at Valleyfair from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., which is up two officers from last weekend. One officer will patrol the premises from when the park opens at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the other officers arrive.

Police said there were no reported injuries from the Sept. 22 incident, which involved several altercations that prompted the evacuation of the park. It was opening weekend for ValleySCARE. Three individuals were cited for minor offenses because of the incident.

Police also say Valleyfair is planning to add more security for the rest of the fall season in addition to the Shakopee officers. Two security companies are being employed, police said.