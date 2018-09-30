MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she trusts the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but she’s concerned the White House will try to micromanage its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Klobuchar joined WCCO’s Esme Murphy and Pat Kessler Sunday on The Politics Show to discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Judge Kavanaugh and the heated exchange between the judge and Senator.

