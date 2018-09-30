  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:25 PMNFL Football
    6:30 PM60 Minutes
    7:30 PMGod Friended Me
    8:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:30 PMMagnum P.I.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Klobuchar, Esme Murphy, Pat Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she trusts the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but she’s concerned the White House will try to micromanage its investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Klobuchar joined WCCO’s Esme Murphy and Pat Kessler Sunday on The Politics Show to discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing of Judge Kavanaugh and the heated exchange between the judge and Senator.

For the full interview, visit WCCO’s video page, or watch above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.