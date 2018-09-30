  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Summit Hill is one of the oldest neighborhoods in St. Paul.

And on Sunday, some locals got a chance to step inside a piece of Twin Cities history.

Tall ceilings and vintage chandeliers are just a few of the many admired parts inside this Summit Hill home.

summit hill mansion

(credit: CBS)

Some of these houses were built more than a century ago, dating back to the mid-1800s. Sunday, the halls were filled with tourists, anxious to see the history for themselves.

“I think we all have a little interest in seeing how other people live, but in addition to that, with this tour I think it’s also St. Paul is so rich in history, with F. Scott Fitzgerald, this was his stomping grounds and so many of the gangsters as well,” Realtor Jason Koenig said.

The home that WCCO toured Sunday afternoon is currently on the market. The six bedroom, seven bath mansion could be yours for $2.3 million.

