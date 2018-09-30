ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A special ceremony was held on the State Capitol grounds on Sunday in honor of those who’ve given their lives for our safety.

People gathered Sunday afternoon for a service at the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial. The ceremony is held to honor the firefighters who died in the past year.

“I am in awe of the incredible courage it takes to fight a raging fire, to rush into a burning building, or race down a crowded street all to save the lives of strangers. Let us still say a heartfelt, thank you,” Gov. Mark Dayton said.

The ceremony is held every year on the last Sunday in September. That is the state’s official day to honor its fallen firefighters.