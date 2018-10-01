  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bemidji, Marijuana, Turtle River Township

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 66-year-old man was arrested after police discovered he was growing marijuana on his property and was in possession of several loaded firearms.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrived to William Christopher’s rural Turtle River Township home around 4:15 p.m Friday as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival to Christopher’s home, the deputy observed what he believed to be a growing operation. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant and found marijuana in almost every room of Christopher’s house. The plants were in various stages of processing, and the largest plants measured 9 feet.

Officers also found an arsenal of loaded firearms including assault-style rifles, shotguns and black powder rifles.

The exact weight of the marijuana is yet to be determined.

Christopher was taken into custody, but released pending formal criminal charges.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.