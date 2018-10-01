BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) — A 66-year-old man was arrested after police discovered he was growing marijuana on his property and was in possession of several loaded firearms.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy arrived to William Christopher’s rural Turtle River Township home around 4:15 p.m Friday as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Upon arrival to Christopher’s home, the deputy observed what he believed to be a growing operation. Officers subsequently executed a search warrant and found marijuana in almost every room of Christopher’s house. The plants were in various stages of processing, and the largest plants measured 9 feet.

Officers also found an arsenal of loaded firearms including assault-style rifles, shotguns and black powder rifles.

The exact weight of the marijuana is yet to be determined.

Christopher was taken into custody, but released pending formal criminal charges.