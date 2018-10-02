MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An employee of Inver Hills Community College was arrested Monday after authorities determined he was in possession of child pornography.

Jesse Vasquez has been charged with nine counts of possessing porn on his work computer. Police say none of the incriminating photos involve students, faculty or staff at the college, but photos of students and employees in public settings were discovered.

“The safety of our students and employees is a top priority, and we have begun an inquiry into this matter. We are cooperating with law enforcement and encourage anyone with information to contact the South Saint Paul Police Department,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.