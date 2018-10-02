  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Premiums are going down next year for Minnesotans who buy health insurance on their own.

State regulators announced final rates for the individual health care market on Tuesday. The average decreases between health care plans range from a 7.4 percent drop to a 27.7 percent decrease.

The dropping prices were expected after insurance companies indicated they would drop rates in preliminary filings this spring. But it’s still welcome news in Minnesota after several years of double-digit premium increases.

It’s the second year of stable or dropping health care premiums after Minnesota lawmakers created a $549 million reinsurance fund to help control costs.

Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Jessica Looman says state officials will need to put up more money or come up with an alternate plan next year to keep rates stable.

