MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 37-year-old husband and father died from an unknown medical emergency last week. It happened after he rushed to help a fellow officer under attack by an inmate at the Oak Park Heights prison.

“The inmate punched the correction officer in the face approximately 15 times,” Tim Henderson, AFSCME Council 5 associate director, said. “Joe ran across the entire prison complex when he got the call for help.”

Joe Parise helped restrain the inmate. The officer who was attacked and another staff member were hurt, taken to the hospital, treated and released.

“Joe then helped move the inmate to segregation. He said he wasn’t feeling well, returned to his unit where he was working right after the attack, and collapsed,” Henderson said.

Parise died at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. There is no word on what caused his death.

“What we do know is that Joe died at work, on duty, helping a fellow officer and keeping everyone safe, like heroes do,” Henderson said.

Parise leaves behind his two children and a wife, who is expecting another child. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Services begin at 11 a.m. at Fort Snelling Memorial Chapel. From Fort Snelling, a procession will start around 11:45 to