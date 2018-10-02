MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The forecast for Wednesday doesn’t look at all like typical fall weather for Minnesota, as highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and stir up severe storms.

Even tornadoes are possible.

The National Weather Service says there’s an enhanced risk of severe weather in southeastern Minnesota and a slight risk or severe storms in the Twin Cities metro.

The main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather is expected to flare up Wednesday afternoon and evening, after temperatures climb throughout the day. The highs in the Twin Cities are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

As the storm system moves out of the state, temperatures are projected to plummet. Meteorologist Matt Brickman says some communities could see a 40-degree drop between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Looking ahead, the rest of the workweek and weekend are expected to be cool, with highs in the mid-50s. The average high for this time of year is in the low 60s.