  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Forecast, Severe Weather, Thunderstorms, Tornadoes, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The forecast for Wednesday doesn’t look at all like typical fall weather for Minnesota, as highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s and stir up severe storms.

Even tornadoes are possible.

The National Weather Service says there’s an enhanced risk of severe weather in southeastern Minnesota and a slight risk or severe storms in the Twin Cities metro.

The main threats are damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

The severe weather is expected to flare up Wednesday afternoon and evening, after temperatures climb throughout the day. The highs in the Twin Cities are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

As the storm system moves out of the state, temperatures are projected to plummet. Meteorologist Matt Brickman says some communities could see a 40-degree drop between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Looking ahead, the rest of the workweek and weekend are expected to be cool, with highs in the mid-50s. The average high for this time of year is in the low 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.