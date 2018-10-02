MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins’ manager Paul Molitor has been relieved of the role, following their 78-84 season. WCCO’s Mike Max has confirmed that Molitor will not be back next season as team manager.

Molitor, who in the 2017 season was named the American League Manager of the Year, has been offered another position within the Twins’ organization. The Twins had “productive conversations” with Molitor about that role, which he has said he will consider.

“I would like to thank Paul for his tremendous dedication to the Minnesota Twins over his last four years as manager of this club,” Twins executive vice-president Derek Falvey said. “Paul’s roots here run deep and his commitment to the organization, his staff, and the players is special. I have every hope and desire that he remains a part of this club for many years to come.”

Molitor has been manager with the Twins for four seasons. He previously played for the team from 1996 through 1998, as part of his Hall of Fame career.

“I was informed today that the Twins will seek a new manager for the 2019 season and I fully respect that decision,” Molitor said. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to serve in the role as manager for these past four years. I’m going to consider their genuine offer to serve in a different capacity to positively impact the Twins from a different role. Special thanks to my coaches and players I have had a chance to manage, and I certainly appreciate the tremendous support I received from all of Twins Territory.”

Molitor says he “fully respects” the #MNTwins decision to seek a new manager. pic.twitter.com/67GNrKg9b5 — Tracy Perlman (@Partray) October 2, 2018

