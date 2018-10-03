MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh could wrap up by Wednesday night.

Investigators are looking into sexual assault claims made against the Supreme Court nominee.

President Trump appeared to be mocking Dr. Christine Blasey Ford at a rally Tuesday night in Southaven, Mississippi. She is the woman accusing Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

“’How did you get home?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘How’d you get there?’ ‘I don’t remember.’ ‘Where’s the place?’ ‘I don’t remember,’” Trump said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders defended Trump’s statements during a press conference Wednesday.

“He was stating facts that were given during Dr. Ford’s testimony,” Sanders said.

We do not know the extent of the five-day investigation, but the FBI did not interview Kavanaugh or Ford.

Democratic Senator Diane Feinstein says the White House is not allowing the interviews. She says it “raises serious concerns that this is not a credible investigation and begs the question: What other restrictions has the White House placed on the FBI?’”

President Trump will be in Minnesota Thursday. WCCO-TV will be at his events in Minneapolis and Rochester.