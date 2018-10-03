EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The build-up to the rematch lost a little steam with a 1-1-2 start, but it’s still the Minnesota Vikings returning to the scene of the crime at Philadelphia.

Oh, the memories. Instead of bringing it home for the Super Bowl, the Vikings and their fans got a rude awakening in the NFC title game. As WCCO’s Mike Max reminds us, they may have defined the Vikings the past two times they visited the Eagles.

It was the last time the Vikings broke our hearts in Philadelphia, in the playoffs, dominated. Or were they?

“You know I think if you go back and realistically look at that game you’ll see some things not indicative of the score,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

So most people remember the Vikings season ending in Philadelphia last year. But think about this: Two years, ago, the Vikings went to Philadelphia as well. And for all practical purposes, the Eagles ended that season too.

Let us remind of you 2016. The Vikings at 5-0, the talk of the NFL. Until they went to Philadelphia and went into free fall. Those Eagle fans have been salty.

“The fans are die-hard fans of their team and it’s an atmosphere that we’ve got to handle and make sure we go in and take care of business,” fullback C.J. Ham said.

Enter captain Kirk. He came from that division, and he’s been leading an offense that has been, for the most part, effective. Caring not if they do it by ground or by air.

“Can do that, we will do that. It’s going to change week to week, it’s going to change within the game based on the situation that the game is calling for. We just have to get ready to adapt to whatever comes our way,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said.

And remember this before you count out the Vikings as we head into October:

“Now this isn’t the time for woe is me. If people remember, we were 2-2 at this time last year and finished 13-3,” Zimmer said. “We were 5-0 the year before and finished 8-8. We were 2-2 the year before that and finished 11-5.”