President Trump To Text Every American TomorrowFor the first time, every American will get a text from President Trump tomorrow. It's only a test--but you can't opt out.

Pillager Resident Vernon Hedquist Killed In I-94 Crash Near RogersA Pillager man is dead after he was struck by a Ford F-150 truck that was rear-ended by a semi-truck on Interstate 94 Tuesday afternoon.

Bear Attacks Man During Wisconsin Hunting TripTye Carlson survived, but he ended up with stitches over much of his body. The bear weighed more than 350 pounds. The attack happened near Wascott, Wisconsin.

Wis. Officials: Teen Hunter Shoots, Critically Injures Woman Hunting On Her Family’s LandA 33-year-old Clear Lake, Wisconsin woman is in critical condition after she was shot while hunting Sunday evening.

How Does The Government Have Our Phone Numbers?Wednesday afternoon at precisely 1:18 p.m., expect an alert from President Donald Trump on your phone. It is the federal government's first coast-to-coast test of its wireless alert system.

18-Year-Old Man Killed In Head-On Crash In Coon RapidsAn 18-year-old Coon Rapids man is dead after he crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor-trailer Tuesday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges: St. Cloud Man Says He Strangled Woman Because God Told Him ToA 38-year-old St. Cloud man is accused of strangling a woman in his basement because God told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

Community College Employee Arrested For Child PornAn employee of Inver Hills Community College was arrested Monday after authorities determined he was in possession of child pornography.

Contact Lens Wearers Warned Of Rare Infection That Can Cause BlindnessPeople who wear contact lenses are urged to properly clean their reusable contacts following outbreak of a rare infection which can cause blindness.

Minnesotans Have Third Gender Option For Driver's LicenseMinnesotans have another gender option when applying for a driver's license or renewing an old one.