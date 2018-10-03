Filed Under:Clear Lake, Hunting Incident, Polk County
hunting generic(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old Clear Lake, Wisconsin woman is in critical condition after she was shot while hunting Sunday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was hunting on her parents’ property in Clear Lake Township at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday when she left her deer stand.

After she walked into a field, she was shot with a firearm by a 17-year-old Star Prairie boy who was hunting on an adjacent property, officials said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Amery Medical Center and later transferred to Regions Hospital in Minnesota where she is in critical, but stable condition.

The incident remains under an active investigation.

