MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On an overcast October day, parks workers raise the stars and stripes over above Victory Memorial Drive.

It’s where a massive granite monument pays solemn tribute to the sacrifices of Minnesota soldiers who fought in World War I.

“You know, he never talked about it,” explains Barbara Olson, granddaughter of a WWI veteran.

Her grandfather, Leonard Wieland, was among the lucky American doughboys who returned home. Quietly, slipping back into society to begin a family and open a Ford auto dealership in Le Seur.

One thing Wieland never did though was dwell on his time spent serving in France.

Adds Olson, “In the closet hung the uniform and the hats. There was also a gas mask.”

The olive drab uniform was the lone link to his wartime service. That was up until about two years ago, when Leonard’s personal diary appeared through another family member.

Leonard’s daughter, 95-year-old Marion Peck explained, “My brother had it and it surprised me. I told him to bring it with him on his next visit.”

Soon, she was devouring her father’s handwritten words like some buried treasure. His penciled entries detailed his initial deployment, training, long marches and even a terrible troop train accident which killed 46 fellow soldiers.

But it was Wieland’s description of the day the war ended that gave the family pause to reflect.

“November 11th, 1918 at Josslein, France when the armistice was signed,” grandson Jeff Peck read aloud.

There it was in his own handwritten recollection, the Great War’s sudden end, as journaled by a Minnesota farm boy.

Adds Jeff Peck, “And when I read that, I just thought I need to be there. I need to see what he saw. I want to ring those bells.”

Wieland also wrote of the great celebration he witnessed, the fireworks and bell ringing by soldiers overjoyed by the war’s end.

Now, an entire century later, Leonard’s family plans on returning to those same French villages where their father and grandfather spent his wartime service.

Explains granddaughter Barbara Olson, “It has opened up for us such a personal connection to him — who he was.”

But the trip will be more than simple retracing steps. The French people have asked the family to place a wreath and commemorate the lives lost.

Nine-million soldiers died fighting in World War I. It’s a sobering reminder of overwhelming human sacrifice in what was supposed to be the “war to end all wars.”

“And I think I’ll have that same feeling when I lay this wreath. It’s a great honor, I look forward to it,” added daughter Marion.

The family intends to donate Leonard’s army uniform to a French military museum. While in the town of Josselin, they hope to ring the very same church bells as their father and grandfather did when the armistice was declared nearly 100 years ago.