Filed Under:Mayo Civic Center, President Donald Trump, Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Not everyone who wanted to see President Donald Trump Thursday night at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester was able to get inside.

WCCO spoke with Rochester city officials, and they said 10,000 people can fit inside the Mayo Civic Center. About 25,000 tickets were provided for the event.

The line to get into Thursday night’s rally snaked throughout most of downtown Rochester.  Some got there as early as 5 a.m. Wednesday.

We spoke with one supporter who came here all the way from Jacksonville, Florida. She believes the President is continuing to keep many of his campaign promises.

As of about 5:30 p.m., people were still being let into the Mayo Civic Center. City officials estimated there were 3,000 to 4,000 people still in line.

