MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans are often referred to as “Minnesota nice,” but a new survey suggests otherwise.

YouGov polled people from the top 20 metropolitan cities in the country. They asked locals to rank how welcoming their city is to those of different backgrounds or cultures.

And out of 20 cities, Minneapolis came in second to last.

In fact, around one in five locals said Minneapolis is not very welcoming to those who are not from here.

The survey said the most welcoming city is Houston, Texas, with 85 percent of locals agreeing. And in dead last, just below Minnesota is Phoenix, Arizona, where 20 percent of residents said that their city is not too friendly.

