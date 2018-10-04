Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Campaign 2018, Jim Hagedorn, Midterm Elections, President Donald Trump, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump is campaigning in Minnesota as he seeks to boost Republican congressional candidates.

Trump tells reporters he thinks his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is “doing very well” as senators weigh a new FBI background report prompted by allegations of sexual misconduct.

Trump will appear at a rally Thursday night in Rochester, friendly territory in the traditionally liberal state. He’ll stump for Republican Jim Hagedorn, who is seeking an open congressional seat, as well as Rep. Jason Lewis, who is facing a close re-election race.

Republicans are targeting two Democratic districts in Minnesota, while playing defense in two Republican-held districts in the Minneapolis suburbs.

Trump is making his second visit as the GOP tries to fend off Democratic efforts to recapture the House.

