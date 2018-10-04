MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Winter Carnival is moving, but it’s not going far.

The annual event is usually held in Rice Park, but this year due to renovations it’s going to be a few blocks away in Kellogg Mall Park from January 24th to February 3rd.

“Saint Paul loves to spend time outdoors, and the colder months are no exception,” said Joe Spencer, president of the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance. “The Winter Carnival has been bringing people from all over to downtown Saint Paul for decades, and I look forward to the festivities and fun at Kellogg Mall Park this year.”

The carnival will be back to Rice Park in 2020.