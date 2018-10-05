PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than half of people working in the U.S. daydream about having a different job, according to a new survey.

A poll by Monster.com found 63 percent of employees think about having a different job “every second of every day.”

Eight percent said they only think about a new job on bad days and 3 percent said they couldn’t imagine working a different job because they love their current job.

Experts say daydreaming about having a new job can be an indicator that your current job is lackluster, but most people don’t do anything about it because leaving a position – especially a comfortable one – can be terrifying.