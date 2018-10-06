Highway 12 Fatal Crash Highlights Problem Road Stretch

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. (WCCO) — Another person has died after a crash on what has been called Minnesota’s corridor of death.

It happened Friday on Highway 12 at the intersection of County Road 90 in Independence. Tamara Freiborg, 52, of Bloomington crashed head-on into a semi-truck and died.

Friday’s crash is the latest death on the on the 38-mile stretch of highway that runs from Wayzata to western Wright County.

Officials say a semi-truck was traveling east on the highway near County Road 90.

A car going westbound crossed over the center line and hit the truck head-on.

The 52-year-old driver of the car, a woman from Bloomington, died at the scene.

Diners at Dave’s Town Club one town over in Delano said they think the issue is both the road and drivers.

“I think it’s speed. I think it’s people on their phones,” said Mike Seman, a Plymouth resident. “I think a lot of it is the phones and texting, and I think the road is older.”

State officials have been working for years to improve safety on Highway 12.

They added a 6-mile stretch of a concrete barrier, and now there will be more work done.

This week, Minnesota Department of Transportation announced a $22 million plan of safety improvements, including another concrete barrier near Maple Plain.

Drivers say improvements are a good step, but it is up to people on the road to share responsibility.

“Just be aware, you know? That’s all you can do to save your life,” Seman said.

West Hennepin Public Safety released a statement saying in part, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family affected in this tragic crash. … We stay strong in working with our other public safety partners to make Highway 12 a safer road to travel.”

This crash happened just three days after MnDOT said they will change the intersection here so that it will become a roundabout. Safety improvements will also be made at Highway 92.

Work on the new upgrades isn’t expected to start until 2021.