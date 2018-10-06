MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These is so much fun to be had during this first weekend of October. Here are links for the places and events covered in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show!

Jacques Restaurant’s “Beet of Minneapolis Bloody Mary” Recipe

Ingredients:

3 medium red beets

3 cups of tomato juice

2 1/2 oz of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of pepperoncini juice

1 tablespoon of freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 Tablespoon of horseradish

1/2 of a teaspoon of minced garlic

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Wrap peeled and halved beets in foil with a light drizzle of oil, salt and pepper and roast until tender, 45 minutes. Remove from oven, open foil, and set aside to cool. In a blender or food processor, blend beets, tomato juice, pepperoncini juice, lemon juice, freshly ground pepper, Worcestershire sauce, prepared horseradish, and minced garlic until it has a smooth consistency. Place into a container and refrigerate for up to two weeks.

Build:

1.25 oz of vodka of choice

3 oz of roasted beet Bloody Mary mix

In a glass add ice, vodka and Bloody Mary mix.

Garnish with your choice of Bloody Mary toppings!