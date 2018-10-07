(CNN) — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a catastrophic wreck in upstate New York that killed 20 people.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

The NTSB tweeted Sunday that it is sending a team to investigate.

The crash happened outside an Apple Barrel Country Store & Cafe. Nearby resident Bridey Finnagen said the crash was loud enough to hear from down the road.

“I heard a loud bang. I came out my front door to see what was going on,” Finnagen told CNN affiliate WTEN.

“I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot. Then I heard screaming. Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle, out here in Schoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo praised the first responders who “worked through the night to help.”

“State police are working with federal and local authorities to investigate the crash, and I have directed State agencies to provide every resource necessary to aid in this investigation and determine what led to this tragedy,” Cuomo said in a statement.

“I join all New Yorkers in mourning these deaths and share in the unspeakable sorrow experienced by their families and loved ones during this extremely difficult time.”

