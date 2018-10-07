MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis musician is at Hennepin Healthcare after being mugged and shot in the stomach.

Aaron Lee, known as “Hix,” and his girlfriend were both robbed, and then he was shot. It happened at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in an active area of northeast Minneapolis.

The couple was on their way to the 331 Club where Hix’s band, the Red Daughters, was just about to play a gig.

Officers are looking for the person who did this.

Hix is a server, electrician in training, and Hix is a keyboardist for the Red Daughters band.

His bandmate and longtime friend Charles Murlowski says he is, “Talented, he can play any instrument he picks up. He’s just one of those guys that he’s got the magic touch with everything.”

Friday night, he and his girlfriend were almost to a Red Daughters gig when someone robbed the couple. They gave the man their wallets, and then he shot Hix in the stomach.

Bandmate and close friend Charles Murlowski rushed over to talk with police.

“I ran across the street and they really didn’t have much information except that he was going to the hospital and that he had been shot point blank,” Murlowski said.

And Hix will take a financial hit too. He doesn’t have health insurance.

“He’s really in a bad place right now and he needs all the help he can get,” Murlowski said.

The bills are mounting, but the gratefulness is too over at Pizza Nea. Joe Ellis is a longtime coworker of Hix.

“Thankfully as tragic as it is it didn’t end with everybody losing him,” Ellis said.

And now as he heals, his longtime coworkers are hoping to give to the man they’ve gotten so much from.

“He’s the most generous giving person that any of us have ever met,” Ellis said.

There’s a few ways people are rallying around Hix. Next Saturday at 8 p.m., there’s a pizza and beer fundraiser at Pizza Nea.

There’s also a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical expenses.

Hix is at Hennepin Healthcare. He has major internal injuries, but is expected to recover.