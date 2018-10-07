MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The midterm elections are just less than a month away.

And with several key races still up in the air, Minnesota Republicans welcomed President Donald Trump on Thursday to Rochester, in hopes that he could help rally the support of voters.

Sunday morning on the Politics Show, WCCO’s Pat Kessler and Esme Murphy fact checked some of the President’s remarks from his visit.

“And we will always protect Americans with pre-existing conditions, we are going to take care of them. Some of the Democrats have been talking about ending pre-existing conditions and some people have, you know what I say, we will get a little bit more money from China it will be just fine,” Trump said Thursday in Rochester.

Pat Kessler: Esme, there’s no evidence of this.

Esme Murphy: Absolutely, I think what might be going on here is the fact that Obamacare, even according to a Fox News poll from August, is more popular than the tax cuts. Again a Fox News Poll, 50 percent of those surveyed in that poll said they approve — actually 51, of Obamacare. Other surveys have said the same. This is becoming more and more popular and the thought of doing away with pre-existing conditions ban is not popular.

“Wages are rising and the number of Americans working right now, today, has reached an all-time high in our history,” Trump said at Thursday’s Rochester rally.

PK: Well this is true, I don’t know why the President doesn’t talk about the economy more. We get involved in the chaos and disruption and controversy, but this is something I think the President should probably talk about.

EM: Well, I think the President says he does talk about it all the time and it’s the media.

PK: And we don’t cover it.

EM: Boo the media that’s not talking about it. We do have a graph that shows the dramatic drop in unemployment during this Presidency. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the 1970s or 1969. This is the dramatic improvement and something that the President is taking credit for.

We’ll have continuing coverage leading up to the Midterm elections. So be sure to tune in to WCCO’s Politics show every Sunday morning at 10:30 with Pat Kessler and Esme Murphy.