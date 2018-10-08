MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An invasive species — zebra mussels — has been discovered in Minneapolis’ Bde Maka Ska.

According to the Minnesota DNR, a Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board watercraft inspecter found two juvenile zebra mussels on a sailboat that was being removed from the lake for the season.

The MPRB is inspecting all sailboats being removed and no other zebra mussels have been reported on other boats.

Zebra mussels were confirmed in Lake Harriet, which is immediately downstream of Bde Maka Ska, in September 2017.

The lake is now being inspected to determine the extent and distribution of the zebra mussel population.

According to the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center, zebra mussels “are one of the most widespread invasive freshwater animals in the world. They cause economic harm in North America of over one billion dollars per year.”

Anyone who finds zebra mussels or other invasive species is encouraged to contact the DNR here.