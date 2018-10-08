MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The wet, soggy forecast for the start of workweek is prompting weather officials to issue a flood watch for much of Minnesota.

The National Weather Service says the watch will be in effect from 1 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. During that time, rain is expected to continuously fall on Minnesota, leading to potential flooding in some communities.

The counties under the flood watch are Anoka, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Nicollet,Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Steele, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, and Wright.

Counties in western Wisconsin are also under the watch.

Be prepared. Flooding is possible from the heavy rain over the next few days #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/tGjlPzExRi — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) October 8, 2018

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the communities that could see the most rainfall are southeast of the Twin Cites metro. Residents there could see around 2.5 inches of rain.

After the rain system makes its slow march out of Minnesota, temperatures are expected to be below average. However, the weekend looks to bring sun and be mostly dry.

Next week, there’s a chance of drier, warmer weather.