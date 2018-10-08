  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:Indigenous People's Day, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Columbus Days was marked Monday on the federal calendar, it was Indigenous People’s Day in the Twin Cities.

There were events scheduled across the metro, including the Indigenous People’s Day Parade, which started at American Indian Magnet School in St. Paul and weaved through Mounds Park.

Rain threatened to cancel the parade, but yet it went on.

At the American Indian Center in Minneapolis, organizers hosted of a free community lunch, offering a special, pre-contact meal.

Earlier, there was a sunrise ceremony at Bde Maka Ska, formerly known as Lake Calhoun. The lake was officially renamed to its Dakota original earlier this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.