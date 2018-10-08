MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While Columbus Days was marked Monday on the federal calendar, it was Indigenous People’s Day in the Twin Cities.

There were events scheduled across the metro, including the Indigenous People’s Day Parade, which started at American Indian Magnet School in St. Paul and weaved through Mounds Park.

Rain threatened to cancel the parade, but yet it went on.

At the American Indian Center in Minneapolis, organizers hosted of a free community lunch, offering a special, pre-contact meal.

Earlier, there was a sunrise ceremony at Bde Maka Ska, formerly known as Lake Calhoun. The lake was officially renamed to its Dakota original earlier this year.