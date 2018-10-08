  • WCCO 4On Air

By Reg Chapman
Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Rosemount, Twitter Controversy
Brett Kavanaugh (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (WCCO) — An alleged threat on social media has launched an investigation into a paraprofessional from Rosemount schools.

Social media erupted with activity after a tweet went out saying, “So whose gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?”

The tweet was referring to newly-confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Not long after Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice, a Saturday post on social media received national attention.

Independent School District 917 Superintendent Mark Zuzek says the district heard several complaints about the social media post over the weekend.

He said the individual who posted the tweet is a paraprofessional at a school in Rosemount.

“The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Zuzek said in a statement. “Pursuant with the data practices act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter.”

“That’s messed up,” Matt Bleuw said of the tweet. “I don’t think you should be inciting violence because someone might actually do it.”

People across the metro are reacting.

“There is no time for people to think, they just tweet,” Mary Jo said.

“Why this teacher would be saying something like that – it’s crazy,” Jeff Husady added.

Most agreed that the tweet’s content was questionable.

“Being a teacher is even worse because people look up to her and she said some messed up stuff, so I think it’s wrong,” Bleuw said.

The post originated in Ramsey County, where the sheriff’s office is working with the FBI. The FBI says it is aware of the post and is investigating.

The account of the person who posted the tweet has been taken down, as well as messages blasting the post.

The teaching assistant has not been charged with a crime. The school district is also investigating.

Comments (6)
  1. Sherry Dawson says:
    October 8, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Why was she placed on paid leave?

    Reply Report comment
  2. Jeff Wyman says:
    October 8, 2018 at 1:34 pm

    Paid leave. So you threaten someones life and you get a paid vacation? How stupid does a statement by me have to be to get a week or 2 off.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Leah Dudley says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    Another mentally ill fool that doesn’t believe that ANY woman has EVER falsely accused someone of sexual assault. Come on people wake up find the FACTS!

    Reply Report comment
  4. Rick Abbett says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    Samantha Ness will get what she deserves.

    Reply Report comment
  5. Brad Schreiber says:
    October 8, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Must be a Liberal…

    Reply Report comment
  6. Amelia Cross Wood says:
    October 8, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Perhaps while she is on leave she can take a refresher course in English grammar. She needs to be reminded of the proper use of “who’s or whose.”

    Reply Report comment

