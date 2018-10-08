ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (WCCO) — An alleged threat on social media has launched an investigation into a paraprofessional from Rosemount schools.

Social media erupted with activity after a tweet went out saying, “So whose gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?”

The tweet was referring to newly-confirmed U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Not long after Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the newest U.S. Supreme Court Justice, a Saturday post on social media received national attention.

Independent School District 917 Superintendent Mark Zuzek says the district heard several complaints about the social media post over the weekend.

He said the individual who posted the tweet is a paraprofessional at a school in Rosemount.

“The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” Zuzek said in a statement. “Pursuant with the data practices act, we are limited to providing additional information regarding this matter.”

“That’s messed up,” Matt Bleuw said of the tweet. “I don’t think you should be inciting violence because someone might actually do it.”

People across the metro are reacting.

“There is no time for people to think, they just tweet,” Mary Jo said.

“Why this teacher would be saying something like that – it’s crazy,” Jeff Husady added.

Most agreed that the tweet’s content was questionable.

“Being a teacher is even worse because people look up to her and she said some messed up stuff, so I think it’s wrong,” Bleuw said.

The post originated in Ramsey County, where the sheriff’s office is working with the FBI. The FBI says it is aware of the post and is investigating.

The account of the person who posted the tweet has been taken down, as well as messages blasting the post.

The teaching assistant has not been charged with a crime. The school district is also investigating.