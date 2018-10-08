ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Two men have been arrested after an altercation Sunday at a Walmart store in St. Cloud. The incident involved one of the men pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the other inside the store.

Richard Allen Waagen, 50, of Randall, was arrested for second-degree assault with a firearm. Mark Daniel Gibbs, 60, of Luverne, was arrested for threats of violence, disorderly conduct, negligent storage of a firearm and carrying a gun without a permit.

Officers responded to a gun complaint just after 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart store located in the 3600 block of 2nd Street South in St. Cloud. According to police, Gibbs received a call from his 33-year-old daughter who had dropped him off outside the Walmart. She described an incident during which Waagen allegedly struck her side-view mirror and yelled at her for parking in a no-parking zone.

Once Waagen entered the store, matching the description from his daughter, Gibbs allegedly confronted Waagen, grabbing him by the shoulder and yelling at him. Police say Waagen then drew a handgun and pointed it at Gibbs.

According to a criminal complaint, Walmart employees attempted to intervene, but Waagen allegedly continued pointing the gun at Gibbs, as well as a 21-year-old employee standing between the two men. Authorities say Waagen put the gun away just prior to police arrival. He does not have a permit to carry a firearm. Police say no shots were fired, and no one was injured during the incident.

Police documents state Gibbs also had a loaded handgun during the incident, but allegedly hid it in a garbage can located in a store bathroom. Police say Gibbs did not display the handgun during the incident, but he does not have a permit to carry the gun.

The case is currently being investigated.