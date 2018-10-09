  • WCCO 4On Air

Minnesota, Poverty, Unemployment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 24/7 Wall Street says the worst place to live in Minnesota is St. Cloud.

The website says it looked at 11 Minnesota cities and found that St. Cloud had the highest poverty rate and highest annual unemployment rate.

The website says St. Cloud was the only city losing residents faster than it was attracting them.

24/7 Wall Street considered crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure when determining which is the worst place to live.

