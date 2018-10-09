MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement officials have released dash cam video of a distracted driver running a red light and striking a New Hope police officer’s vehicle.

The Department of Public Safety says the video is a reminder of how dangerous it is to take your eyes off the road.

“A driver can be doing everything right, but if those around them aren’t paying attention, there can be serious consequences,” the DPS said.

The officer, Tony Gust, will be telling his story at a news conference Tuesday.

The DPS says one in five crashes are distracted driving-related. Over the last 5 years, it’s resulted in an average of 53 deaths and 221 serious injuries each year.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies will be conducting a one-day extra distracted driving enforcement detail from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 10. It’s to remind motorists to put their phones down, “tune out distractions and focus 100 percent on the road.”