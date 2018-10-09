Local food company Luvafoodie is expanding with a new Dog and Cat Lovers Spice line.
Try these recipes for you and your pet!
Cat Lovers Spiced Salmon With Couscous
*RECIPE IS FOR HUMANS ONLY
4 8oz. filets of salmon
1 package of Israeli couscous
½ cup of sliced black olives
¾ cup of chopped sun-dried tomatoes, drained
¾ cup of feta cheese
1 package of mixed greens
4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Spice Blend
1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
½ tbsp. lemon juice
Directions:
Preheat oven to: 370 degrees
- Prepare couscous as directed on back of box. Once it’s cooked, stir in sun-dried tomatoes and black olives; set aside.
- In an oven-proof pan, add 2 tbsp. olive oil and stir in 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Cat Lovers spice blends.
- Add salmon filets to pan, coat each side with olive oil and spice mixture.
- Bake salmon filets for 20 minutes.
- In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp. olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and ½ tbsp. of Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Spice Blends.
- On a serving dish, add mix greens.
- Top with couscous and feta cheese.
- Put salmon filets on top of couscous and drizzle with balsamic dressing.
Dog Lovers Spice Honey Crisp Apple Crostini
*RECIPE IS FOR HUMANS ONLY
20 crostini pieces
2 large Honeycrisp apples
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends
1 tbsp. honey
¼ cup of Velvet Bees Honey butter
¼ cup of Trader Joe’s Chevre Honey
Directions:
- Remove skin from apples, remove core and cut into ½-inch slices.
- In a small frying pan, add olive oil, apple slices and Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends.
- Sauté until apple slices are tender, about 10 minutes.
- Spread a layer of honey butter on crostini.
- Top honey butter with 1 or 2 apple slices.
- Top each crostini or cracker with crumbled honey goat cheese.
Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Treats
*RECIPE IS FOR DOGS
¾ cup smooth peanut butter
1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends
1 cup nonfat milk
1 egg
2 cups flour
1 cup oats
1 tablespoon baking powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat milk, Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends, egg and peanut butter until well combined.
- Add the flour, oats and baking powder to make a very stiff dough. A hand mixer might not be able to handle it, but your stand mixer should do just fine.
- Pour out the dough onto a floured work surface and roll until it is ¼-inch thick. Find your “bone” cookie cutter and cut into shapes.
- Bake on a parchment-lined baking tray at 325 degrees for approximately 20 minutes. Turn biscuits over and bake for an additional 15 minutes. The treats should be crunchy.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.
Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Cheese Treats
*RECIPE IS FOR CATS
¾ cup shredded or grated cheddar cheese
¾ cup whole wheat flour
¼ yogurt (plain)
¼ cup cornmeal
2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Spice Blends
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine all ingredients and form into a dough, add a little bit of water if needed.
- Knead the dough into a ball and roll it out to ¼-inch thick.
- Cut into 1-inch pieces.
- Bake for 25 minutes on a greased cookie sheet.