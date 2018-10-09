File of dog licking his nose. (MASSOUD HOSSAINI/AFP/Getty Images) File of dog licking his nose. (MASSOUD HOSSAINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Local food company Luvafoodie is expanding with a new Dog and Cat Lovers Spice line.

Try these recipes for you and your pet!

Cat Lovers Spiced Salmon With Couscous

*RECIPE IS FOR HUMANS ONLY

4 8oz. filets of salmon

1 package of Israeli couscous

½ cup of sliced black olives

¾ cup of chopped sun-dried tomatoes, drained

¾ cup of feta cheese

1 package of mixed greens

4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Spice Blend

1 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

½ tbsp. lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat oven to: 370 degrees

Prepare couscous as directed on back of box. Once it’s cooked, stir in sun-dried tomatoes and black olives; set aside. In an oven-proof pan, add 2 tbsp. olive oil and stir in 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Cat Lovers spice blends. Add salmon filets to pan, coat each side with olive oil and spice mixture. Bake salmon filets for 20 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tbsp. olive oil, balsamic vinegar, lemon juice and ½ tbsp. of Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Spice Blends. On a serving dish, add mix greens. Top with couscous and feta cheese. Put salmon filets on top of couscous and drizzle with balsamic dressing.

Dog Lovers Spice Honey Crisp Apple Crostini

*RECIPE IS FOR HUMANS ONLY

20 crostini pieces

2 large Honeycrisp apples

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends

1 tbsp. honey

¼ cup of Velvet Bees Honey butter

¼ cup of Trader Joe’s Chevre Honey

Directions:

Remove skin from apples, remove core and cut into ½-inch slices. In a small frying pan, add olive oil, apple slices and Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends. Sauté until apple slices are tender, about 10 minutes. Spread a layer of honey butter on crostini. Top honey butter with 1 or 2 apple slices. Top each crostini or cracker with crumbled honey goat cheese.

Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Treats

*RECIPE IS FOR DOGS

¾ cup smooth peanut butter

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends

1 cup nonfat milk

1 egg

2 cups flour

1 cup oats

1 tablespoon baking powder

Directions:



Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, beat milk, Luvafoodie Dog Lovers Spice Blends, egg and peanut butter until well combined. Add the flour, oats and baking powder to make a very stiff dough. A hand mixer might not be able to handle it, but your stand mixer should do just fine. Pour out the dough onto a floured work surface and roll until it is ¼-inch thick. Find your “bone” cookie cutter and cut into shapes. Bake on a parchment-lined baking tray at 325 degrees for approximately 20 minutes. Turn biscuits over and bake for an additional 15 minutes. The treats should be crunchy. Remove from the oven and allow to cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Cheese Treats

*RECIPE IS FOR CATS

¾ cup shredded or grated cheddar cheese

¾ cup whole wheat flour

¼ yogurt (plain)

¼ cup cornmeal

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Cat Lovers Spice Blends

Directions: