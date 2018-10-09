MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Iowa man with autism is missing after boarding a bus headed to Minneapolis early this month.

On Tuesday, a missing person alert was issued for Alonzo Higgins of Mason City, Iowa. He was last seen boarding the bus on October 1, and was supposed to return home on Friday, October 5 but did not arrive.

The Minnesota BCA says Higgins may be staying in a homeless shelter and may have participated in some kind of church seminar.

Higgins is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department by dialing 911. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts over the past week is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.