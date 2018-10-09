  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alonzo Higgins, Missing Man, Missing Person
Alonzo Higgins (credit: Minnesota BCA)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Iowa man with autism is missing after boarding a bus headed to Minneapolis early this month.

On Tuesday, a missing person alert was issued for Alonzo Higgins of Mason City, Iowa. He was last seen boarding the bus on October 1, and was supposed to return home on Friday, October 5 but did not arrive.

The Minnesota BCA says Higgins may be staying in a homeless shelter and may have participated in some kind of church seminar.

Higgins is described as 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department by dialing 911. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts over the past week is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.