MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 45-year-old Royalton man is accused of driving an ATV drunk in a crash that killed a 37-year-old mother of seven earlier this week.

Eric Scholl was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday night near Pierz.

According to the charges, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an ATV accident at about 8:17 p.m. on the Soo Line Trail in Pierz Township. One victim was severely injured. Several agencies responded to the scene to tend to the victim, who was pronounced dead.

She was identified by authorities as Karla Jean Scheel.

The complaint states sheriff’s deputies arriving on scene learned Scholl was driving the ATV at the time of the crash, and Scheel was one of two passengers. Authorities detected alcohol on Scholl. Sobriety tests performed at the scene showed he was impaired. Scholl was arrested at the scene for driving while impaired while operating an ATV.

The complaint states a third passenger on the ATV, an adult female, told authorities the three of them were at Hillman Bar. They left the bar on the ATV owned by Scheel, but being driven by Scholl. Scholl missed a turn at the intersection of Soo Line Trail and 280th Street, lost control of the ATV and it rolled on its side, Scholl and the third passenger were not seriously hurt and got the ATV upright. They found Scheel under the ATV, and she later died from her injuries.

Scholl faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.