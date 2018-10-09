  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the forecast for Minnesota remains soggy Tuesday, the flood threat has shifted east.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest rain is expected to fall in southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, perhaps leading to river flooding.

The counties now under the flood watch are Blue Earth, Dakota, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Martin, Ramsey, Rice, Scott, Steele, Waseca, and Washington.

The flood watch is set to expire Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that rain is expected Tuesday across much of Minnesota, with showers intensifying in the afternoon.

Storms are also possible Tuesday evening for southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. They are not expected to be severe.

Following the rain, temperatures will be below average. Overnight lows could dip below freezing in the metro.

Still, the weekend looks to be dry. Also, a warmup is possible next week, weather officials say.

