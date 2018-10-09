MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Rosemount paraprofessional who allegedly posted a threatening tweet about new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has reportedly resigned.

Superintendent Mark Zuzek released a statement Tuesday, announcing the employee voluntarily left and is no longer employed by the school district.

Zuzek also assured the alleged threat did not take place on school property or with school equipment.

“The actions of the employee did not occur at school, and there were no school devices, equipment, or other school staff involved in the actions. At no time were students or staff in danger.”