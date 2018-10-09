  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Munchery, Parents, Study
Photo Credit Thinkstock

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents may feel like they never have a lot of free time.

Now, a new study of 2,000 moms and dads by the home food delivery service Munchery says parents only get about 32 minutes to themselves each day.

And, get this: parents said they hide from their kids about four times a week just to get a little time to relax!

Eating habits for parents could use some improvement, too. Nearly 90 percent of parents admitted being too busy to cook and nearly all parents said they didn’t have time to make healthier food.

