MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prayers at U.S. Bank Stadium usually focus on touchdowns and field goals. But students from Twin Cities Catholic schools celebrated the “Mass of the Holy Spirit” on the field Wednesday.

Children in grades four through eight enjoyed special musical guests and speakers, including Matt Birk. The former Minnesota Vikings player, who is a devout Catholic, talked about living not by faith alone.

“It’s important not only for kids to, and for all of us, to know our faith and to learn our faith, but to also put our faith into action,” Birk said.

Thousands of students did just that by collecting coats, hats and gloves for a winter clothing drive.