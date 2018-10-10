  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have cited several vendors at the Hmong Village for allegedly distributing misbranded medications.

Authorities say the citations were the result of a months-long investigation into the alleged misbranding and distributing products containing mercury.

Police, along with the Food and Drug Administration, executed a search warrant after FDA officials were alerted to several reports of illnesses in connection the products being made available to the public.

hmong village 1 Police Cite Hmong Village Vendors After Reports Of Misbranding Medications

(credit: St. Paul Police)

No arrests were made in addition to the citations.

Police say more information about the investigation will be made public at a later date.

