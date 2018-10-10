ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have cited several vendors at the Hmong Village for allegedly distributing misbranded medications.

Authorities say the citations were the result of a months-long investigation into the alleged misbranding and distributing products containing mercury.

Police, along with the Food and Drug Administration, executed a search warrant after FDA officials were alerted to several reports of illnesses in connection the products being made available to the public.

No arrests were made in addition to the citations.

Police say more information about the investigation will be made public at a later date.