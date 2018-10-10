  • WCCO 4On Air

By Liz Collin
By Liz Collin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been almost three weeks since several tornadoes tore through Minnesota.

One of the places hit hard was Kamp Dels in Waterville. Surveillance video from the campgrounds shows the winds pick up, the sky goes dark, and then debris starts flying.

“Every corner you turn, it just got worse and worse and worse, and it just never ended,” said Kamp Dels head manager Grant Pope. “We had some buildings that got damaged, some roofs that got shredded a little bit, some holes in some cabins.”

kamp dels tornado Video Shows Tornado Tearing Through Watervilles Kamp Dels

(credit: CBS)

Debris was spread all over the family-owned campground that has been mainstay in Waterville since 1955. But despite all that damage, Pope still feels pretty lucky.

“When people say that things can be replaced, but people can’t, and when you look around and see the people around you and everybody is still here and you can still smile,” Pope said.

He said the cleanup up is going great. They have had lots of help from guests and the community of Waterville. They expect to be open next summer “stronger and better than ever.”

