Filed Under:Duluth, Flooding, Lake Superior
(credit: Roxanne Wilmes)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Lake Superior is raging Wednesday as a storm system whips up waves up to 20-feet-tall, leading to street flooding on Duluth’s waterfront.

The National Weather Service says a storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Commercial vessels are advised to consider taking shelter in port until the dangerous conditions subside.

Weather officials say the storm is producing sustained northeast winds of 30 to 40 knots, with wind gusts are up to 55 knots. Waves are being recorded between 16- and 20-feet high.

Video taken from in Duluth shows streets and parking lots flooded along the city’s waterfront. Several streets in the area were closed.

