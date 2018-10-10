MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red Bull Crashed Ice, the spectacle that brought hundreds of thousands of gawkers to St. Paul for the last eight winter, will not return in 2019.

Organizers announced Wednesday that the event will take place this winter in Japan and Finland, but the United States edition is moving to Boston’s Fenway Park in February.

The office of St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released this statement to WCCO-TV Wednesday night:

It was incredible to host Red Bull Crashed Ice in Saint Paul. They were a great partner and though there are not plans for the event to return in 2019, we look forward to the opportunity to work with them again in the future.

The event, which first came to St. Paul in 2011, was one of the city’s biggest tourist draws — bringing more than 100,000 spectators to downtown each year.